Week 10 Player of the Week: Matt Bentley: USL League One
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
USL League One today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 10 of the 2026 regular season, with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC forward Matt Bentley voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a hat trick and one assist in the Red Wolves' 4-1 victory against Sarasota Paradise on Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium.
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