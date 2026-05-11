Week 10 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship's players filled up the highlight reel in Week 10 of the regular season, delivering some superb individual finishes throughout each matchday. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, May 13, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 11, 2026
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