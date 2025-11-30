NLL San Diego Seals

Week 1 Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals vs. Ottawa Black Bears

Published on November 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from San Diego's 16-13 win over Ottawa in the season opener for each team.

