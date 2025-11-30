Week 1 Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals vs. Ottawa Black Bears
Published on November 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Full highlights from San Diego's 16-13 win over Ottawa in the season opener for each team.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from November 30, 2025
- Warriors Faceoff against Colorado Mammoth for Home Opener - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Seals Stories
- Tre Leclaire Powers Seals with Five Goals as They Upend Ottawa 16-13 to Open the 2025-26 NLL Season
- Stop No. 1 on the San Diego Seals 2025-26 NLL Tour - A Visit to Ottawa to Open the Season against the Black Bears
- After 12 NLL Seasons, Seals Defenseman Cam Holding Announces his Retirement
- Seals Reel in Rising Stars Dustyn Birkhof, Andrew Dalton and Cameron Dunkerley, Along with a Conditional Second-Round Pick, in Trade with Ottawa
- Seals Tab NBC San Diego's Derek Togerson as the Team's New PA Announcer at Pechanga Arena