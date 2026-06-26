Wednesday's Match Moved to 5:30 p.m., Followed by USA Watch Party
Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence have announced a kickoff time change for the club's match against Corpus Christi FC on Wednesday, July 1, creating a full evening of soccer at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
The Independence will now kick off at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free watch party for the United States Men's National Team's World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8:00 p.m. The match will be shown live on the stadium videoboard, allowing fans to stay and enjoy both events with one visit to the stadium.
Parking will open at 3:30 p.m., with stadium gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for Independence ticket holders. Fans attending the Independence match are welcome to remain in the stadium following the final whistle and watch the USA match from their seats.
Fans planning to attend ONLY the free USA watch party may begin entering the stadium at 7:00 p.m. Concessions will be available.
Wednesday's festivities also kick off Christmas in July, presented by Novant Health. Fans who bring a new toy donation will receive a free Charlotte Independence ticket redeemable for any remaining July home match.
United Soccer League One Stories from June 26, 2026
- Union Omaha Announces July 1st Kickoff Time Moved to 9:30 PM - Union Omaha
- Blake Bowen Nominated for USL League One Mid-Season Defender of the Year Award - Corpus Christi FC
- Wednesday's Match Moved to 5:30 p.m., Followed by USA Watch Party - Charlotte Independence
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