Blake Bowen Nominated for USL League One Mid-Season Defender of the Year Award

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC defender Blake Bowen has been named one of the nominees for the 2026 USL League One Mid-Season Defender of the Year award.

Bowen has been a cornerstone of the Sharks' inaugural professional campaign, anchoring the back line while also contributing offensively with four goals and four assists. His performances have helped fuel Corpus Christi's recent run of form and earned him recognition among the league's top defenders at the midway point of the season.

Sharks fans can help Bowen bring home the honor by casting their vote in the league's Mid-Season Awards fan poll.

Votes can be casted through the USL League One site.

Voting closes Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m. CT.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 26, 2026

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