Union Omaha Announces July 1st Kickoff Time Moved to 9:30 PM

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Omaha, Nebr. - Union Omaha has announced a time change for their upcoming July 1st match at Morrison Stadium against AV Alta FC, with kickoff being moved from 7:00pm to 9:30pm. In addition, the club will be hosting a free watch party at the stadium for the USA match that kicks off at 7:00pm.

Due to Union Omaha match-day prep, seating on the pitch is unavailable for the watch party. Gates will officially open for the Union Omaha match at 8:30pm, with the USL League One match scheduled to begin at 9:30pm.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.