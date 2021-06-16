Wednesday, June 16 vs. Birmingham Barons: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (20-17, 2nd, AA-S South, -2.0) vs. Birmingham Barons (CHW) (23-13, 1st, AA-S North, +2.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP AJ Puckett (0-1, 2.93) vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 2.60)

Game #38 | Home Game #20

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday - Every M-Braves Wednesday game is a Wine Wednesday featuring a local Sommelier along with Wine Tasting, Wine Trivia, and great prizes. The Wine Tasting will take place on the First Base Party Deck from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and there is no additional charge for admission along with your game ticket.

Today's Roster Moves:

INF Riley Unroe placed on the 7-day Injured List

OF Tyler Neslony reinstated from the Development List

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons (CHW) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. This is the first of two series between the clubs this season, and 12 total games. The M-Braves will visit Regions Field in Birmingham, August 3-8. The Tennessee Smokies (CHC) will be the next opponent for the M-Braves, June 22-27.

- The Braves are 115-106 all-time against the Barons and 61-44 against the Barons at Trustmark Park. The Braves went 4-6 against Birmingham in 2019. The M-Braves were Birmingham's first opponent at Regions Field on April 9, 2013, a 9-5 Barons victory.

MISSISSIPPI CONNECTIONS: Tonight's starting pitcher, Konnor Pilkington attended East Central High School in Hurley, MS before committing to Mississippi State. The Hurley, MS native was 14-12 with a 3.47 for the Bulldogs, before being a 3rd round pick of the White Sox in 2018. He earned a win over North Carolina in the 2018 College World Series. INF Ti'Quan Forbes is a native of Columbia, MS, and attended Columbia HS. He was originally selected by the Rangers in the 2nd round in 2014. The White Sox acquired him in 2017 for pitcher Miguel González. As a senior for the Wildcats, Forbes batted .427 with 12 doubles, three home runs, 49 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 33 games. He also anchored his team's starting rotation, posting a solid 2.02 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 45 innings.

BARONS GREET M-BRAVES BACK HOME WITH 7-0 SHUT OUT: The M-Braves were held to just three hits in Tuesday's series opener against the Barons, falling 7-0, to the White Sox affiliate. The Barons got to starter Odalvi Javier in the fifth inning for three runs and never looked back. Javier gave up just two earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings, walking one and striking out seven. Justin Dean reached base safely twice via a walk and double.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (3rd, 9), slugging (3rd, .578), OPS (3rd, .953), extra-base hits (T-7th, 14), RBIs (T-10th, 19). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (10), and T-1st in doubles (10). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (6). Nolan Kingham is T-1st in starts (7), 1st in innings pitched (41.2), 10th in ERA (3.02), T-9th in WHIP (1.13), and T-4th in winning percentage (.750). Odalvi Javier is 4th in ERA (1.74), 7th in OBA (.196), 10th in strikeouts (37), and T-9th in WHIP (1.13).

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league and are 5th in all of Double-A baseball with a 3.54 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 19 home run balls, the fewest in Double-A, and T-6th-fewest in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South with a .982 fielding percentage, just 23 errors in 37 games, and are 1st with 35 double plays turned (also T-2nd to Midland's 36 in all Double-A baseball). M-Braves catchers have given up only 17 stolen bases, which is the fewest in the league and 2nd in all of Double-A baseball (Erie, 14).

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 15-for-27 in catching opposing base stealers, 56%. His 15 caught stealings, seven double plays and 27 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball. He's caught eight of his last 10, would-be base stealers.

TURNING THINGS AROUND: The M-Braves are two games back of Pensacola in the division, and are 12-5 over their last 17 games dating back to May 27. Since starting the season 0-4, the Braves are 20-12, and have won two of their last three series.

WINNING ROAD TRIP: The M-Braves went 8-4 on the road trip to Pensacola and Biloxi, splitting six games in Pensacola, before taking five of six from Biloxi. Overall, the M-Braves outscored the opposition, 61-41, averaging 5.1 runs per game, 21 doubles, tw triples, 18 home runs and .232 batting average. On the mound, the M-Braves posted a 3.30 ERA with 105 srikeouts, 40 walks, in 103.2 innings, holding opponents to just a .211 batting average.

UP TO 40 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves hit 18 home runs during the recent 12-game road trip, and have 40 home runs so far this season, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 51/RCT, 54). Of the 142 runs scored this season, 68 have come via the home run ball (47.8%). In just 37 games, the M-Braves are nearly half way to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87.

LANGELIERS SINCE MAY 26: Over his last 15 games, Langeliers is batting .322 (18x55) with three doubles, six home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs, four walks and a 1.063 OPS.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS, going on 151: LHP Kyle Muller was promoted to Atlanta on Wednesday and could bthe 151st member of this list. Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

