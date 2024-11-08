Warriors Take on Mammoth in Preseason Action

November 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Vancouver Warriors will get to put everything they've learned in training camp to the test as they face the Colorado Mammoth in an exhibition game Saturday night.

The Warriors and Mammoth will face off at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. PT.

This is the first preseason game for both teams and while the rosters aren't set, it's a good opportunity to watch the rookies get their first bout of NLL action.

Representing the Warriors' rookie class are forwards Payton Cormier and Johnathan Peshko, defencemen Remo Schenato and Kai George, and transition and faceoff specialist Alec Stathakis.

Cormier finished up his final year at the University of Virginia with a bang - setting the NCAA Division I career goals record with 224 goals and 274 points (224-50-274). He became the first-ever University of Virginia player to record multiple seasons of at least 50 goals (three times) and set the NCAA Division I record for most goals in an NCAA tournament game (eight) against St. Joseph's this past May.

Peshko spent four years at Johns Hopkins University, amassing 72 points (58-14-72) through 59 games. He also played for the Owen Sound North Stars of Major Series Lacrosse, putting up 28 points (15-13-28) across 10 games.

Schenato is fresh off a Minto Cup with the Coquitlam Junior A Adanacs and has been soaking up as much information as he can during Warriors' training camp.

George played his post-secondary career for Lewis University, getting into 32 games between 2021-2023 and making 17 starts.

Stathakis played for the Philadelphia Waterdogs of the PLL through the summer and was 73-for-162 off the draw through the summer while collecting 26 ground balls. The former University of Denver saw action in all 70 games of his collegiate career in which he ranked second in Denver's DI history in faceoff wins (966) and ground balls (540).

There will be an incredible amount of talent on display and the team can't wait to get into game action and pick up where they left off last season.

Fun Facts

Mammoth forward Zed Williams has an extensive lacrosse resume, and this past summer attended an NFL rookie minicamp for the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound forward tried out at linebacker and tight end, ultimately released from his tryout contract, but an impressive feat none-the-less.

We've got all of the Owens in this matchup.

There are three Owens between both teams and coincidentally all of them are defencemen and from Ontario.

Of course, Warriors' defenceman Owen Grant and Colorado Mammoth's defenders Owen Down and Owen Rahn (2024 NLL Entry Draft second-round selection).

OG played Toronto Beaches Junior A with Down in 2019 and Rahn played with Warriors' goaltender, Connor O'Toole representing in the 2024 Minto Cup with the Orangeville Northmen.

