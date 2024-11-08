Sharkey Signs One-Year Contract with Knighthawks

November 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed transition player Colin Sharkey to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season, pending league approval.

Sharkey, 22, recently completed the 2023-24 season at the University of Maryland as a graduate student, registering three assists, 12 groundballs and two turnovers in 17 games. Prior to joining the Terrapins, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound transition player notched five goals and five assists in 51 games at the University of Vermont from 2020-23.

As a senior in 2023, Sharkey finished the year with career-highs in goals (2), assists (3), points (5), and ground balls (27) before being named to the America East All-Conference Second Team.

Sharkey brings box lacrosse experience to the Knighthawks. He appeared in five games with the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League's Hawkeyes at the NBCS National Championships in August of 2024. He played for the Revolution of Connecticut Collegiate Box Lacrosse League in 2023 and was named a First Team All-Star. In 2022, the Yonkers, New York, native competed for the Constitutional Cup Champion Generals and was named to the All-NCBS Second Team.

Following the NLL's Dispersal Draft this past summer, he was selected by the Ottawa Black Bears. He was originally drafted in the fourth round (61st overall) of the 2023 NLL Draft by Panther City Lacrosse Club.

Sharkey's older brother, Ryan Sharkey, signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bandits in September of 2024.

Rochester opens the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season on Saturday, Nov. 30 when they host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

