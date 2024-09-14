Warriors Sign Defenceman Jeff Cornwall

September 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agree to terms with defenceman Jeff Cornwall on a two-year contract, pending NLL approval.

"Jeff is an amazing talent. He was the number one free agent in our minds," said Malawsky. "Jeff is very much at the top of his game. His athleticism is off the charts. Not only is he an elite left-handed shutdown defenceman, but his transition game is also excellent. Jeff has won multiple NLL Championships, and that experience on and off the floor is invaluable to the team and organization. We are very thankful and humbled that Jeff and his family have put their trust in the team and Vancouver Warriors organization. Welcome home Jeff."

Cornwall, 33, appeared in 18 games for the Calgary Roughnecks last season, totaling six points (2-4-6), 71 loose ball recoveries, 23 created turnovers, and 18 blocked shots. His 18 blocked shots were a career-high, while his 23 caused turnovers were the second highest of his career.

The 6'3", 225lbs left shot defenceman has appeared in 177 games in his NLL career, split between the Buffalo Bandits, Edmonton Rush, Saskatchewan Rush, and Roughnecks, registering 112 points (46-66-112), 705 loose ball recoveries, 180 caused turnovers, and 43 blocked shots. He has also appeared in 28 career postseason contests, tallying 20 points (12-8-20), 103 loose ball recoveries, and 25 caused turnovers. He has captured three NLL Championships, one in 2015 with the Edmonton Rush, and two in 2016 and 2018 with Saskatchewan.

The Coquitlam, B.C. native was originally selected by the Buffalo Bandits in the second round, 15th overall, in the 2011 NLL Draft.

