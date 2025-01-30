Warriors Hit the Road for Cross-Country Clash against Halifax Thunderbirds

January 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors (4-3) and their passionate fan base are riding high after last week's electrifying 8-4 win against the Ottawa Black Bears.

Not only did Friday's game set a record for the highest-ever attendance at a First Nations Night game, but it also marked the Warriors' seventh consecutive home victory. Now, the Warriors will make the seven-hour flight to the East Coast to faceoff against the Halifax Thunderbirds (2-4).

In last Friday's game against Ottawa, forward Adam Charalambides scored a hat trick, continuing his hot streak, racking up eight goals through the last two games. He netted two goals less than a minute apart to start the game, and a late first-quarter goal from Johnathan Peshko gave the Warriors a 3-1 lead heading into the second.

The second quarter was the only frame in which Vancouver was outscored, as Ottawa capitalized on two power plays with goals from Eric Fannell and Connor Kearnan. However, the Warriors took control in the third, with Keegan Bal, Charalambides, and Jeff Cornwall all adding to the tally. Ryan Martel appeared to extend the lead as well, but his goal was overturned for stepping in the crease. He got his redemption in the fourth, burying the only goal of the final quarter.

Fueled by great defence and goaltending, the Warriors also set a new franchise record for the fewest goals allowed in a game. Aden Walsh stood tall, allowing just four goals and making 33 saves in net. Walsh leads all NLL goaltenders with the lowest goals-against average in the league at 9.14.

The Thunderbirds are fresh off a bye week and a one-goal loss to the Rochester Knighthawks prior to that. Veteran forward Randy Staats led the Thunderbirds' offensive effort with 17 shots on goal, three of which found the back of the net. Through six games this season, Staats leads Halifax in both points (10G, 33A) and shots on goal (72), mirroring his pace from last year when he tallied 47 points in nine games. After battling injuries last season, Staats has played in every game so far and remains a key presence on the team. This summer, he helped the Six Nations Chiefs capture the Mann Cup and led the Haudenosaunee Nationals to a bronze medal in the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships alongside teammate Cody Jamieson.

Halifax also has some local B.C. talent to keep an eye on, including Victoria's Max Wilson and Langley's Johnny Pearson. Wilson, a defenceman, was selected 12th overall by the Thunderbirds in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft after playing collegiate lacrosse at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Pearson, also a defenceman, is in his fifth NLL season. He had a breakout year in 2023, appearing in all 18 games and posting career highs of eight points (4G, 4A), picking up 37 loose balls, and 12 blocked shots. Before joining Halifax, Pearson had stints with both Panther City Lacrosse Club and San Diego.

Stats Going into the Matchup:

The Warriors are 63% off the draw (Alex Stathakis is 103 for 163) and the Thunderbirds have a 48% win rate from the circle

Bal and Staats are tied with 72 shot attempts on the season

The Vancouver defence has forced 76 turnovers and Halifax has 54 caused turnovers

Owen Grant leads both teams in blocked shots (12)

Halifax's Jake Withers leads the loose ball count with 61; as a team, the Thunderbirds have collected 442 loose balls while the Warriors have picked up 506

The Thunderbirds' power play is clicking at 52%, and the Warriors are 34% on the man-advantage

Vancouver's short man is 55% and the Thunderbirds' penalty kill is 52%

The last time these two teams met was in April 2024 at Rogers Arena, where the Warriors claimed a 15-13 victory. Clarke Petterson, Austin Shanks, and Staats had the highest point totals for Halifax in that matchup. While Shanks has since joined the Saskatchewan Rush, Petterson and Staats remain key scoring threats.

Friday's contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PST in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre. Cheer on your Warriors on ESPN+, TSN+, TSN or NLL+.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.