Week 10: NLL Top Things to Know

January 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







With all 14 teams in action this weekend, Week 10 offers an exciting slate, including a championship game rematch in Buffalo on Saturday night. Later that evening, the Mammoth play host to the streaking Rock on ESPNU.

NLL Friday Night on TSN - After dropping both of their Week 8 games, the Warriors got back in the win column against the Black Bears last weekend. Led by Adam Charalambides, who has netted eight of his 11 goals in the last two games, they'll look to knock off the Thunderbirds on Friday at 6:30 pm ET.

Championship Rematch in Banditland - Since meeting in the 2024 NLL Finals, Buffalo and Albany have been on vastly different trajectories. Averaging a league-high 16.0 goals per game, the Bandits are 5-0 on their quest for a three-peat, while the FireWolves sit in last place at 2-6. Albany heads into enemy territory on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET, hoping to knock off a Buffalo team that's 23-5 at home since the start of 2022.

NLL on ESPN: Rock on a Roll - After starting 0-5, the Rock have won two straight behind the return of captain Tom Schreiber, who missed four games due to injury. Since coming back in Week 6, Schreiber has paced Toronto with six goals and seven assists. The Rock will travel to Colorado to take on a Mammoth team looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2.

Wings Right at Home - Still sitting at #2 in the weekly Power Rankings, the Wings host the Knighthawks at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 8 pm ET. Philadelphia is 3-0 at home this season, giving up 11.3 goals per game, compared to 14.3 on the road.

Swarm Look to Stop Slide - Since starting the year 4-0, the Swarm have lost three straight, including an OT defeat to the Roughnecks in Week 8. They'll head to Lee's Family Forum to take on a Desert Dogs team that has won two of three. This is just the second meeting between these two teams, with the Swarm taking the first in April 2024, knocking off Las Vegas 13-9 and holding Jack Hannah scoreless.

Take Me to Church - The Rush beat the FireWolves behind Robert Church's 10-point performance in Week 9. He became just the third player this season to post at least five goals and five assists in a game, joining Josh Byrnes and Mitch Jones, who each did so in Week 8. This week, Church and company head to San Diego to face off against the Seals on Saturday at 10 pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.