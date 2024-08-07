Warriors Announce the Formation of Vancouver Warriors Elite Academy

August 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors announced today the formation of a new youth lacrosse program, Vancouver Warriors Elite Academy. This elite competition-level program is designed for youth born between 2012 and 2015 and will take place September through April at the Langley Events Centre. Registration for the Vancouver Warriors Elite Academy is now open.

The Vancouver Warriors Elite Academy will feature pro-led sessions Monday nights from September through April. Each session will include NLL Style shoot around and gameplay using NLL rules to equip high-level youth lacrosse players with professional level skills and experience necessary to further advance their young careers. The Elite Academy will include an exclusive Warriors kit for each athlete. Sessions will be led by NLL Warriors players, including Warriors defenceman Matt Beers, and special guest coaches throughout the season.

Some of the other benefits that players will receive:

- An NLL player as their Head Coach.

- NLL-style shootaround, game play and game experience.

- Schedule designed to allow young athletes to participate in this & their other activities

- Sessions on alternating Monday's

- Guest coaches throughout the season.

- Periodic film sessions and performance breakdown.

"Wow, what an outstanding opportunity to continue to play box lacrosse through the fall and winter months. The chance to be coached and mentored by your own NLL Vancouver Warrior players is absolutely amazing," exudes Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky.

"The ability to compete against and alongside the best players in the province will no doubt bring your game to the next level," continues Malawsky. "Playing NLL style games with NLL rules every session is something that has not been offered before. Don't miss your chance to be part of the Vancouver Warriors Elite Academy. I look forward to seeing everyone on the turf."

Warriors Elite Academy will also feature a mid-season tournament and end-of-season championship, both of which will be held at Langley Events Centre. Players will also be eligible for exclusive Rogers Arena experiences.

Tryouts begin Monday, September 9 for the U11 Co-ed team and continue Monday, September 16 for the U13 Co-ed team. All tryouts will be held at Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse, Building B.

Registration closes September 6 at 5:00pm PT.

For questions, please contact a Warriors representative at 604.899.4626 (Option 3).

