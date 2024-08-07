Dillon Ward, Denver Community Prepare for PLL August 9-10

DENVER - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) brought back the Denver Outlaws this season as the hometown contingent prepares to play a set of games at Denver University's Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium Aug. 9-10 during its first weekend hosting the traveling tour.

With the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) set to ramp up efforts for the approaching 2024-25 campaign this fall, it's a good time to be a Denver-based lacrosse fan!

Bringing a 3-3 record into its first-ever modern day homestand, the Outlaws will first challenge the Maryland Whipsnakes Friday night (July 9) at 6 p.m. MT before returning to action Saturday night (July 10) for a 5 p.m. showdown against the Carolina Chaos.

While the Denver lacrosse community will likely be cheering on the hometown Outlaws, Mammoth fans know several of the team's star players will be in action as the weekend progresses.

One of those guys? All-Pro goaltender and Mammoth Lacrosse Development Manager Dillon Ward, who remembers past stops at the legendary venue feeling like they're in his own back yard at this point.

"It definitely feels a home game. I've been living here for almost ten years now. Being able to play in Denver is always special. My family is going to be here that weekend, with it being my son's first birthday, so it'll be a little extra special," Ward shared.

"Anytime we can play in front of Denver fans, it'll be special. Whether it's NLL, PLL or college, the fan base in Colorado loves lacrosse. If there's a game going on, they'll be out there cheering and watching, so I'm excited to get to Peter Barton and see some familiar faces."

His son, who was born last summer, attended each and every Mammoth game last season, watching the burgundy and black squad put on countless shows inside the LOUD HOUSE, aka Ball Arena. Now, he gets to watch his father entertain neighbors, friends, family and all sorts of lacrosse lovers on the very field coach Bill Tierney helped evolve the game into what it is today.

The youngest member of the Ward family will surely be playing the same game one day, but until then, he'll be surrounded by one of the most engaging lacrosse communities in the country.

"The lacrosse fandom in Colorado is at the top of list throughout North America. I think with it being such a quote, unquote, "new sport" in the market, the fans have really latched onto it. I think it really has to do with the things the Mammoth do as a program," Ward added.

"Being out in the community and just being face-to-face with our fans; the access that people have to us and the success of the KSE teams is a really big aspect as well. You're seeing Denver, specifically, and the success of the sports teams that we've had. And people enjoy winners and being a part of that community and growing this community. There was no question Denver was going to get a PLL team and I think it's only fitting that they brought the Outlaws back."

Of course, Ward isn't the only member of the Colorado Mammoth set to put on a show this weekend, as Waterdogs teammate (attackman) Connor Kelly is expected to dress for Philadelphia as well.

In other games throughout the action-packed weekend, Zed Williams (operating as a midfielder this season) looks to guide his Maryland Whipsnakes past the hometown Denver Outlaws Friday night at 6 p.m. before Ward and Kelly take the field around 8:30 p.m.

"It's awesome seeing the guys in the summer. Obviously, it's a little bit different for the guys I'm not playing with. I've got a great relationship with CK (Connor Kelly). Seeing him every weekend is awesome. It's great to see Zed at the hotel, before games and after games, but I wouldn't say I'm a huge fan of playing against him," he said with a laugh.

"It's great to see the guys, be able to keep up with them and see how their lives and families and whatnot are over the summer."

Mammoth defenseman Warren Jeffrey will also give it a go when Saturday rolls around, as his Utah Archers squad prepares for a head-to-head showdown against the New York Atlas at 12:30 p.m.

The entire list of games set to be played at Denver University's Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium is below:

Friday, Aug. 9: Maryland Whipsnakes (Zed Williams) vs. Denver Outlaws (6 p.m. MT)

Friday, Aug. 9: Philadelphia Waterdogs (Dillon Ward, Connor Kelly) vs. California Redwoods (8:30 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Aug. 10: New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers (Warren Jeffrey) (12:30 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Aug. 10: Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws (5 p.m. MT)

Ward will be rocking purple and black (with matching black sweatpants: IYKYK) when he rolls through Denver University. So, between that, and the idea he'll be the guy standing in the net, fans shouldn't have a problem identifying the hometown kid.

Supporters that aren't able to attend in-person are encouraged to support the burgundy boys via ESPN+, ABC (Atlas vs. Archers) and ESPN 2 (Chaos vs. Outlaws) as the outdoor league looks to put on a show for one of the most engaged and involved lacrosse markets in North America!

