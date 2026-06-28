Wallace Hits 2 Homers as Bandits Offense Explodes for 14 Runs

Published on June 27, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







The Chicago Bandits offense exploded for 14 runs on 13 hits on Saturday afternoon as they defeated the Oklahoma City Spark 14-0 in a run-rule victory.

Skylar Wallace wasted no time giving the Bandits an early lead with an opposite-field home run. She added a 2-run blast in the top of the 4th to extend Chicago's lead to 6-0.

Wallace made her second start of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League season after returning from the Japan Diamond League, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double.

"I've been trying to focus on staying grounded. Just leaning into my teammates, embracing being back here in this amazing environment, amazing people, amazing crowds. Just happy to be here, honestly," Wallace told Nicole Mendes. "Obviously, going to Japan is an awesome experience, something I'm very grateful for, but I love being home. I love being around my people ... There's something about being home that's just extra special."

Eight different Bandits recorded a hit, while five turned in multi-RBI performances: Wallace (3), Sami Williams (3), Jocelyn Erickson (2), Erin Coffel (2), and Mac Barbara (2).

Lexi Kilfoyl got the win in the circle for the Bandits, pitching a complete-game shutout in her season debut. She allowed four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 27, 2026

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