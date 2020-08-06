Wade Vadakin to Accept Southern League Hall of Fame Honor at Blue Wahoos Stadium

Pensacola, FL - Wade Vadakin, the longtime bat boy of the Mobile BayBears who was recently hired by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, will accept his Southern League Hall of Fame plaque at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, August 8. Vadakin served as the bat boy for the BayBears from 1997 through their final season in 2019 and was signed by the Blue Wahoos following the 2019 season.

Vadakin will be presented his Hall of Fame plaque at the Blue Wahoos Summer Spectacular following the team's showing of the classic baseball film The Sandlot. The presentation will take place at approximately 8:30 PM. A fireworks show will follow the presentation.

In addition to Vadakin, the 2020 Southern League Hall of Fame class includes legendary manager Sparky Anderson, Seattle Mariners star third baseman Edgar Martinez, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, and Frances Crockett Ringley, the first female general manager in professional baseball.

