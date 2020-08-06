Friday Night Frights Wraps up August 28 with "Plan 9 from Outer Space"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Friday Night Frights horror movie series concludes with a 9 p.m. showing of "Plan 9 From Outer Space" on Friday, August 28 on the high-definition video board at 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates for the movie night open at 8 p.m.

Field square seating is available with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person Square (8 ft. x 8 ft. space for up to two guests - $12); Family Four Square (10 ft. x 10 ft. space up to four guests - $24); Family Six Square (15 ft. x 15 ft. space up to six guests - $36); Group of Eight Square (20 ft. x 20 ft. space up to eight guests - $48).

Squares are currently available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com via this link. Ticket reps may also be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Squares are extremely limited and all members of parties must arrive together.

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for field squares must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot Z has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot Z will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena. Upon entry guests will receive their Family Square location and be escorted to their seating location.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced seating location.

