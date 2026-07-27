Vermont Sweeps Hardware at 2026 NECBL All-Star Game

Published on July 27, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - Members of the Vermont Mountaineers claimed the Home Run Derby, All-Star Game and All-Star Game MVP on Sunday.

On a day of celebration for the NECBL's best in 2026, the Mountaineers and the North Division shined bright in Sanford. The North All Stars took a 5-0 victory over the South All-Stars.

The day began with Vermont two-way player Rex Hauser winning the Home Run Derby. Hauser mashed 23 total home runs, and defeated the Newport Gulls' Brandon Larson in a swing off.

Hauser and Larson exchanged ten homers each in the first two rounds, but the University of Maine product eclipsed Larson in the final seconds to claim the title.

The All-Star Game itself also highlighted Vermont's talent. JJ Parsons and Alex Benevento recorded hits in the contest.

Parsons notched an RBI in his only at-bat of the contest. Benevento scorched the only home run of the game in the 2nd inning and earned All Star Game MVP honors.

Benevento's solo home run was his fourth of the summer. The New Canaan, Conn. outfielder sits top 20 in the NECBL for hits and fourth in batting average among players with more than 90 at-bats.

Mountaineers reliever Jackson Hulcher also pitched an inning for the North. The newly-committed Kansas State arm allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Vermont's next game is on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Goodall Park against the Sanford Mainers. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 27, 2026

Vermont Sweeps Hardware at 2026 NECBL All-Star Game - Vermont Mountaineers

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