'Neers Score Independence Day Home Win over Upper Valley

Published on July 4, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release









Vermont Mountaineers in action

(Vermont Mountaineers, Credit: Sam Hawley) Vermont Mountaineers in action(Vermont Mountaineers, Credit: Sam Hawley)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Evan Hoeckele commanded the first six innings on the mound as Vermont takes a 5-2 win over in-state foe Upper Valley.

The Basics

Score: Upper Valley 2, Vermont 5

Records: Upper Valley 11-12-1, Vermont 9-15

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Aidan Botti scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the 4th on a David Alvarez fielder's choice. The University of Rhode Island product struck out, but reached third on a throwing error.

Upper Valley starter Mateo Wells went 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts, but gave up back-to-back RBI from Sam Bradley and Nick Mullen to extend the lead to 3-0 after six innings.

The Nighthawks found their first runs scored in the 7th with a double and sac fly from the bottom of the Upper Valley order in Jake Bell and Levi Jones. Jackson Hulcher secured the third out on the mount after a seven-batter frame.

Elliot Miles scored on a pickoff attempt of Matthew Jackson in the following frame. David Alvarez ripped another double to bring the advantage back to three runs.

Matthew Kahn closed out the game to record his first save of the season

Vermont Game/Season Notes

WP: Evan Hoeckele (1-0), LP: Mateo Wells (0-1), SV: Matthew Kahn

The Mountaineers tallied three extra-base hits on Saturday. Vermont is second in the NECBL with 66 to their name.

Vermont stole four bases against the Nighthawks. They led the NECBL in that category.

David Alvarez's two hits on Saturday makes him the only player in the NECBL with 60 or more at-bats and a .400 batting average or higher.

Alvarez's hits against Upper Valley makes him one of five batters in the league with 24 or more hits. His pair of RBI makes him one of 16 players with 15 or more runs batted in.

Alex Benevento scored one run against the Nighthawks to put him at a league-high 22 for the season.

Alex Benevento's hit against the Navigators on July 2 puts him tied for second in the NECBL with 23.

Nick Mullen hit an RBI double in the 6th inning against the Upper Valley Nighthawks. He now leads the NECBL with eight doubles to his name.

Evan Hoeckele's six innings on Saturday is the longest outing by any Mountaineers pitcher this summer.

Matthew Minckler is first in the league for the most stolen bases with 17. Benevento and Elliot Miles are tied for the fifth most stolen bags in the league with 11.

Matthew Jackson's triple against Valley makes him the only NECBL player with three in the category this summer.

Next Up:

The Mountaineers return to action against the North Adams SteepleCats at Joe Wolfe Field on Monday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. NECBL+ will carry the broadcast.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

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New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 4, 2026

'Neers Score Independence Day Home Win over Upper Valley - Vermont Mountaineers

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