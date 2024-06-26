Vermont Keeps Rolling with Eighth Straight Win and 2-0 Lead in Governor's Cup

June 26, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers' Max Jensen on game night

Vermont got the ball rolling with a four-run first inning thanks to four hits including a home run from Carlos Martinez.

The Mountaineers would plate three more runs across the next two innings to make it 7-0 after three innings of play.

The green and white put up another four-run inning in the fifth inning off of four walks and two hits to make it 11-0.

Vermont earned the baker's dozen after a run in both the sixth and the eighth to close things out.

Game Notes

WP: Joshua Sibley (1-0) | LP: Cal Culpepper (1-1) | Sv:

Josiah Ragsdale's extended his on-base streak to 11 games

Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to 14 games with four singles

Vermont has two shutouts in the last three games, both by double-digit margins

Every Vermont starting batter reached base twice

Upper Valley was held hitless after the fourth inning.

No batter 4-9 for the Nighthawks recorded a hit.

Up Next

The Mountaineers enjoy an off day Thursday before heading to Holyoke, Mass. on Friday, June 28. First pitch from Mackenzie Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. and can be watched exclusively on ESPN Plus.

