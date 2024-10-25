Vancouver Warriors Announce Their 2024 Training Camp & Exhibition Schedule

October 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors announced today the opening of the team's 2024 Training Camp and information regarding two exhibition contests. Training Camp kicks-off Friday, October 25th and take place over the course of five weeks, featuring two exhibition contests: one against the Colorado Mammoth and one versus the Calgary Roughnecks at Langley Events Centre Field House, the Official Training Facility of the Vancouver Warriors.

Admission to the two exhibition games is free of charge, with attendees asked to consider giving a donation to the Canucks for Kids Fund by visiting Community.Canucks.com/Canucks-For-Kids-Fund.

To get ready for this year's camp, including some of the new additions and what General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky has planned, check out our Training Camp Primer here!

The Vancouver Warriors are excited to welcome Season Ticket Members on November 3rd for an exclusive event! If you have any questions, please contact a Warriors representative or call 604.899.4625, Option 3.

Saturday, November 9th will see that Warriors host the Colorado Mammoth at the Langley Events Centre. This will be fans' first opportunity to see some of the new additions made during the offseason, from free-agent acquisitions to recent draft picks!

On Saturday, November 23rd, the Warriors will play host to the Calgary Roughnecks in their final exhibition game at the Langley Events Centre. This will be the final opportunity to catch the Warriors and their upgraded roster ahead of the season-opener on Friday, November 29th in Colorado.

2024 Exhibition Schedule

Date Event Time Location

November 9 Vancouver vs Colorado 7:00pm Langley Event Centre Fieldhouse

November 23 Vancouver vs Calgary 7:00pm Langley Event Centre Fieldhouse

