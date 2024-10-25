Curt Malawsky Leads Warriors into Season Two with Same Core Values and Renewed Focus

October 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







In life, when you commit to something, you have to be willing to make sacrifices to be able to follow through with that commitment.

Along the way to achieving the goal you're committed to, encountering bumps in the road or setbacks is expected, but trust and belief earns victories along the way, and that helps build resiliency.

Commitment, sacrifice, trust, belief, and resiliency are the core values that are the foundation of the Vancouver Warriors' culture. These values are solidified in the mindset of the coaching staff and the players for the upcoming season.

In his second year as General Manager and Head Coach, Curt Malawsky says conquering the challenging times together as a group is a prerequisite of achieving the ultimate goal of an NLL championship.

"When we first started, they were just words on the wall, they were words coming out of my mouth and the coaching staff's and leadership's mouths," Malawsky said. "After a full year, the guys understand the value of those core values, and that's the value of the organization."

The team went through highs and lows last season, and it's about using those experiences to help propel them to where they want to go this season. After a rocky start, they banded together and went on a 6-2 run in the last eight games, finishing the season 8-10 - the franchise's best record since 2017.

The team's best players stepped up in a late push for the playoffs. Keegan Bal tallied 43 points (24-19-43) in the final five games, helping the team to five wins in their last six games of the season.

In just one year, Malawsky has helped the team become a battle tested group with the composure to respond in tight games. Going through last season, the team gained a full understanding of the true meaning of those core values.

"When you when you bleed for each other and you're really in the throes of tough, tough games, being on the right side of the overtimes and being on the wrong side of them, it really makes a difference. That's invaluable experience that you have from last year," he said.

The group has developed close bonds, putting in the work during the NLL offseason in preparation for the upcoming season. That work ethic applies to the season and when everyone is willing to sacrifice and put in extra work, it's one of the ways they build trust.

As the coaching staff steps into year two in Vancouver, the structure and systems are in place on both ends of the floor. The goal this season is to be able to build on that, making tweaks and trying different schemes and looks.

Over the last year, Malawsky has assembled the talent on his roster and a key piece of that is building through the NLL draft.

The Warriors have had six first-round draft picks in the last two years and will head into training camp with 13 first-round picks.

Players who have figured out how to be good at a young age can be great lacrosse players in the NLL and Malawsky wants to see how the players fit together. The Warriors bring back a veteran defensive core, including NLL Defenceman of the Year, Ryan Dilks to help the younger players.

"I like the mix, but it's names on paper. It's a matter of us gelling," he said.

"Obviously they [first-round picks] are great lacrosse players, great athletes, and great people, but when you end up picking up high-end talent in the first round, a lot of IQ comes along with that. Teaching young guys that have a lot of IQ, a lot of compete, and the willingness to learn is really conducive to things we're trying to do as an organization."

He also knows the value of veteran leadership and has carefully curated a team with a mix of experienced leaders and top young talent.

With a balanced roster, a great culture and work ethic, the Warriors want to keep their competitive mentality sharp to achieve their collective goal. As they build on last season, Malawsky wants to see his team keep the same fire they had the last eight games of last season.

"It's a new year, we need to be hungry, we need to remember how we felt watching the playoff games on TV and use that motivation to drive us," Malawsky said.

"Our guys love the challenge, as do our coaches. The competition, camaraderie and being around the guys is what drives our motivation and growing the game in B.C. is a big part of it too."

Heading into his second season, Malawsky's leadership and the team's culture of commitment and hard work will be key to their success. They are determined to build on last year's momentum, using the lessons learned from last season to fuel them.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from October 25, 2024

Curt Malawsky Leads Warriors into Season Two with Same Core Values and Renewed Focus - Vancouver Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.