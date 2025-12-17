Vancouver Makes History with 2-1 Win over Ottawa for Third Straight Home Victory

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes became the first team in PWHL history to win its first three inaugural season home games, overtaking the Ottawa Charge 2-1 on Tuesday night at Pacific Coliseum in front of 9,250 fans. The win moves the Goldeneyes to second place in the standings with eight points (2-1-0-3) while the Charge remain in eighth with an immediate opportunity to bounce back on Wednesday night in Seattle. Katie Chan opened the scoring at 7:50 of the first period, batting a rebound out of midair for her first career PWHL goal. Fellow British Columbia native Jenn Gardiner doubled Vancouver's lead at 3:36 of the second period with a slick unassisted goal on a partial breakaway. Anna Shokhina broke Ottawa's five period scoring drought when she buried a centering pass at 14:17 of the third - the first of her PWHL career. Despite the Charge's 34 shots, including 13 in the final frame, Goldeneyes netminder Kristen Campbell's 33 saves earned her first win of the season, highlighted by a big stop on a Rory Guilday shorthanded breakaway in the third. Gwyneth Philips was equally spectacular in the Charge crease, turning aside 27 shots in defeat. The Canadian cross-country competitors meet two more times this season: Jan. 9 at TD Place and Mar. 14 back at Pacific Coliseum.

QUOTES

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on Katie Chan and Kristen Campbell: "[Katie makes] smart, simple decisions all over the ice. When the puck needs to get deep, she gets it deep. There's a board battle and we need to get to the next level, she is the next level. She's someone who's earned my trust quickly, just because she's such a smart player all over the ice. I'm super excited for her to get her first one, and to do it at home in front of family and friends is pretty special. That's the Kristen Campbell I've come to know. She played confident - top of her crease, minimal movements, got to her spots. She's very calm with good puck touches. Super solid, I was very happy for her."

Goldeneyes forward Jenn Gardiner on winning at home and setting a new PWHL record: "It's pretty incredible to get to play in this building. I think every team that's come in here has looked up and thought, 'wow, this is an incredible movement for women's hockey.' For this to be our home barn with so many fans and to see them travelling long distances to be part of the Goldeneyes fan base, it's indescribable. We're very lucky to be here in Vancouver. The fans bring a lot of energy for us, so we're really excited that we're producing for them."

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod comparing the first Goldeneyes meeting to tonight: "There wasn't a massive difference. This is this league. This market is learning this league quickly. When the puck drops, it can go either way, any given night. Every team is a great team. Sometimes you get the opportunity to get a few goals in. Tonight, Kristen (Campbell) played great and was able to keep the bulk of them out of the net."

Charge rookie forward Peyton Hemp on her first career PWHL point: "Anna (Shokhina) got a great finish on that one. She was driving the net hard. I just found a way to get the puck to her and she was able to finish it. It felt great."

NOTABLES

With three straight home wins to start their inaugural season, Vancouver's record surpasses Minnesota who won its first two home games in 2024.

Vancouver recorded a season-high 29 shots on goal but have been outshot in five straight games.

Ottawa has been held to one or fewer goals in four of their first five games this season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Charge played eight of 30 games with one or fewer goals.

Kristen Campbell recorded her first win of the season in her second start and her first at home. The 2024 PWHL Goaltender of the Year turned away 33 shots, the most saves she's made since stopping 41 on May 5, 2024, also against Ottawa.

Katie Chan's first career PWHL goal, and point, came on her first career shot and one of three shots on goal in tonight's game. The undrafted rookie from nearby Richmond, BC has played in all six Goldeneyes games this season, after making Vancouver's roster following an invite to training camp.

Jenn Gardiner has recorded goals in consecutive games for the first time in her PWHL career with her unassisted goal tonight, which stood as her second career game-winner. In Vancouver's last home game on Dec. 6 vs. New York, the Surrey, BC forward lit the lamp for the team's first-ever 'jailbreak' goal and tallied an assist for her first multi-point game of the season.

Anna Shokhina scored the first goal of her PWHL career on her sixth shot of the season and has points in consecutive games for the first time after notching an assist in Toronto (Dec. 4). The Russian forward, selected in the second round by Ottawa in June's draft, joined the PWHL after 13 seasons and 430 games in the ZhHL as the league's second all-time points leader.

Claire Thompson's third assist of the season moved her into sole possession of the PWHL scoring lead among defenders and tied for first overall with five points (2G, 3A). The 2025 Defender of the Year finalist has points in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Nov. 21-26).

Hannah Miller notched her second assist of the season and first point on home ice as a Goldeneye. The North Vancouver native recorded 14 assists and 24 total points last season to rank third and second overall respectively for the Toronto Sceptres.

Peyton Hemp recorded her first career PWHL point with a primary assist in her fifth game, while also logging a season-high 12:14 time on ice. Ottawa's fourth-round pick had a career-high 33 points in 42 games in her senior season at the University of Minnesota in 2024-25.

Mannon McMahon's assist was her first of the season, and her first career point registered on the road. The sophomore forward played all 30 regular season games for the Charge last season, recording four goals and four assists, all at home. Even her lone playoff goal was scored at TD Place and was a game winner.

Gwyneth Philips became the second goaltender to make her fifth start of the season and leads the league in shots against (157) and saves (145). Her minor penalty for tripping was the game's only infraction, the first of her career, and the first penalty assessed to a goaltender this season.

Emily Clark fired seven shots on net, the most in her PWHL career and leads the league this season with 24. This is the first time in the Charge forward's PWHL career she's gone five games without a point.

Abby Boreen's seven shots on goal were her most since firing seven in the season opener and ties for the most in her career (also Jan. 24, 2024, with Minnesota).

Gabby Rosenthal went 14/17 on draws tonight to help lead Vancouver to a season-high 65.3% overall efficiency in the faceoff circle.

Kathryn Reilly from Richmond, BC played her first-ever game at Pacific Coliseum, recording 8:45 of ice time in front of friends, family, and fellow UBC students. The rookie defender made Ottawa's roster as a training camp invite.

Gabbie Hughes missed her first game of the season for the Charge and is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Emerance Maschmeyer, who was slated to serve as backup goaltender for the Goldeneyes, was a late scratch due to a family emergency. Kimberly Newell dressed for her first game in the backup role.

THREE STARS

1. Katie Chan (VAN) 1G

2. Kristen Campbell (VAN) 33/34 SV

3. Jenn Gardiner (VAN) 1G

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Seattle at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Vancouver: Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. Montréal at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET







