Maschmeyer Shuts out Sirens to Record Goldeneyes' First-Ever Win in Regulation

Published on December 6, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes bounced back from a three-game losing streak on the road, lighting the lamp three times in the first period on their way to a 4-0 victory over the New York Sirens on Saturday afternoon at Pacific Coliseum. Veteran goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer turned away a 28-shot barrage from New York to record the first-ever shutout in Goldeneyes history and hand the Sirens their second blank sheet of the season. Abby Boreen's first period goal - her first of two - marked Vancouver's first time reaching the back of the net first this season. Captain Ashton Bell and forward Jenn Gardiner scored just 63 seconds apart in the first, the quickest goals in Goldeneyes history with the latter counting as the team's first-ever shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal. Sophie Jaques (2A) and Gardiner (1G, 1A) both recorded their first multi-point games of the season, assisting on Boreen's third period power play goal. Kayle Osborne made a fifth straight start for the Sirens and stopped 16 shots in defeat.

The win was Vancouver's first in regulation, delighting a crowd of 9,502 in the team's first of six Saturday home games this season. The head-to-head series continues with a New Year's Eve matinee at Prudential Center, knotted at three points apiece.

QUOTES

Vancouver forward Abby Boreen on scoring in the Pacific Coliseum for the second home game in a row: "Having the whole city behind you, it's super fun to be out there and have them cheering us on. Today we knew we had to turn it around and we did just that. It's great to be home. We're comfortable. And scoring first is always a good step forward."

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on the team's improvement game-to-game: "Well, first and foremost, good to be home, obviously with the crowd, energy and everything back here. A little more structured for us, and that had a lot to do with it. We've improved a lot as far as breakouts, our exits, playing with a little more pace coming up the ice and with possession. When we do that, we're a pretty good team. So still some things to work out, but overall we keep getting better, so that's a good sign."

New York captain Micah Zandee-Hart on playing in her home province: "It was awesome. We've always known that women's hockey can grow in this province. They showed it last year with the Takeover Tour game and again this year with their own team. It's really cool to see [professional women's hockey] come to fruition after we've continued to grow together in this province putting [women's hockey] on the map. Seeing [the support] in the first game and again today, with fans showing up in [PWHL] jerseys, it's amazing."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's performance in their last matchup against Vancouver, compared to now: "In both games, the home team came out with an edge. I thought Vancouver played a good game in the first period, especially when they came out, setting the pace of the play with how hard they were playing. They got a couple of really good plays that didn't go our way. That was the difference in the game. I thought the back 40 minutes had a lot of good things, but it was just too late."

NOTABLES

The Goldeneyes join the two-time defending Walter Cup Champion Frost as the second team in PWHL history to win its first two home games, with Minnesota's wins coming in the team's inaugural season. Vancouver has now won every game where they have scored more than one goal.

Four of New York's five games this season have been four-goal differentials and three of their games have been shutout results. Until today, New York was the only PWHL team that had not given up a first period goal and was tied for the league lead with three game-opening goals.

The Sirens had 28 shots to Vancouver's 20 and have outshot their opponents in all five games this season, while the Goldeneyes have yet to lead a game in shots.

Emerance Maschmeyer's shutout is the third of her career and first since Apr. 20, 2024 of the inaugural season when she recorded a pair in a three-game span with Ottawa. The first shutout in Goldeneyes history follows the first-ever win she recorded with 24 saves in the inaugural home opener against Seattle.

Abby Boreen recorded her second career two-goal game - her first since Jan. 17 as a member of Montréal - and is tied for second in PWHL goals with three and tied for first with two game-winners. All three of her goals and all four points as a Goldeneye have been scored at Pacific Coliseum, including the overtime winner in the inaugural home opener. With three goals in five games, Boreen has exceeded the two she scored in her first five games of the season with Montréal in 2024-25 and her two in her first five games with Minnesota in 2024.

Ashton Bell's first period goal was also her first point of the season and came on just her third shot of the 2025-26 campaign. The Vancouver captain's three shots today more than doubled her total entering play, ending the game with a team-high +2 performance. With Ottawa last season, Bell's first goal also came in her second home game but on her first shot of the season.

Jenn Gardiner made Goldeneyes history with the team's first-ever 'jailbreak' goal, also the first shorthanded goal of her career. It is the first time the Surrey, BC native has lit the lamp and recorded a multi-point performance this season, after scoring five goals and two multi-point efforts for Montréal in 30 games during the 2024-25 campaign,

Sophie Jaques recorded her first two assists of the season and has three points in two games against the Sirens after scoring in New York last Saturday. The back-to-back Walter Cup Champion had a pair of two-assist games with Minnesota last season and tied for first among defenders with 22 points and second with 15 assists in 25 games.

Claire Thompson's second assist of the season, and on home ice, places her first among defenders in league scoring with four points (2G, 2A). In 2024-25 with Minnesota, Thompson ranked third among defenders in points (18) and in assists (14) in 30 games.

Tereza Vanišová's assist was her second of the season, with both serving as primary helpers on tallies by her linemate Boreen. Last season, the Czech forward led Ottawa in scoring and tied for eighth in the league with 22 points (15G, 7A) in 30 games.

Michela Cava notched her second assist and point of the season. In 2024-25, her 19 points (9G, 10A) in 30 games ranked fourth for Minnesota, with her second assist coming in the Frost's 14th game.

Gabby Rosenthal recorded her first assist and second point of the season against her former Sirens team. Last season in New York, it took seven games for Rosenthal to notch two points. Her 18:56 ice time is a career high, surpassing 17:58 set last Saturday at Prudential Center.

Kristin O'Neill recorded a season-high five shots on goal for the Sirens and led the team in faceoffs for the third straight game with 21, bringing her league-high total to 106 draws (61.3%).

Maddi Wheeler also threw five shots on net and recorded five hits, her most of the season in both categories. Her five hits doubled her total on the season entering play. O'Neill and Wheeler's five shots were the most from any skater today.

Kayle Osborne became the first PWHL goaltender to play five games this season. Her four goals against are a season-high, entering today's game with a 1.53 GAA. The only other time she has surrendered four goals in a game was March 5, 2025, in Boston.

Jaime Bourbonnais returned to the Sirens blue line after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury. She logged two shots, three hits, and 20:26 in ice time.

The Sirens have had a league-high 13 power play opportunities but remain the only PWHL team without a power play goal.

THREE STARS

1. Emerance Maschmeyer (VAN) 28/28 SV

2. Abby Boreen (VAN) 2G

3. Jenn Gardiner (VAN) 1G, 1A

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Vancouver: Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs. Ottawa at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

New York: Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.