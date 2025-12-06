Vancouver Places Sarah Nurse on LTIR, Signs Malia Schneider

Published on December 5, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes have announced that forward Sarah Nurse has been placed on long-term injured reserve and that the team has activated Malia Schneider from its Reserve Player list, signing the forward to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Nurse, who scored the first-ever goal in Goldeneyes history during the team's inaugural home opener, has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury. Her LTIR designation is retroactive to Nov. 21.

Schneider has two games of PWHL experience with Ottawa during the league's inaugural season. The 27-year-old from Millarville, AB, recorded 17 points, including 10 goals and seven assists, in 34 games last season in the SDHL.

The Goldeneyes return to action Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. PT when they host the New York Sirens at the Pacific Coliseum.







