Vancouver Bandits Launch 2024-25 School Tour Program Across British Columbia

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Monday the launch of its School Tour program for the 2024-25 school year. The program will see Vancouver Bandits' Head Coach & General Manager, Kyle Julius, visit secondary schools across British Columbia to host basketball skill and training sessions with student-athletes and their teams.

Entering its second year, this free-of-charge initiative is part of the Bandits' ongoing commitment to fostering youth basketball and building community connections throughout the province. The tour will run from November to February and will make weekly stops in different cities.

Starting today, communities that will be visited within the first two weeks of the program include schools in Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. The full schedule will be announced soon as additional communities are confirmed.

Julius, a passionate advocate for youth sports development and mentorship, will be working directly with student-athletes and volunteer coaches at each school visited to offer insights into the game while emphasizing key life skills such as teamwork, resilience, and discipline.

Throughout the tour, Julius will provide each secondary school's basketball program with dedicated and tailored practices along with motivational talks and training materials. Each visit aims to elevate the game of basketball in BC high schools and offer a unique opportunity for students and coaches to learn from BC's only professional basketball coach.

The School Tour program is proudly supported by community-minded sponsors who believe in the value of sports as a catalyst for positive change, including School Tour co-presenting sponsors, Preston Chevrolet and University Canada West (UCW).

"The commitment to community that Coach Julius has demonstrated with the support of the Vancouver Bandits organization here is impressive. At Preston Chevrolet, we are delighted to assist with this effort and many others for the benefit of youth in sport. Our proud partnership with The Vancouver Bandits grows better with each year," said Peter Heppner, President of Preston Chevrolet.

"At University Canada West, we believe in the power of mentorship, teamwork and community engagement. We are proud to sponsor the Vancouver Bandits School Tour with Coach Kyle Julius offering local student-athletes the unique opportunity to learn from one of the best in the game," said Dr. Bashir Makhoul, UCW President and Vice-Chancellor. "By bringing his expertise and passion directly to high school students, we're not just inspiring the next generation of athletes but also empowering them to dream bigger, work harder and aim higher in all aspects of their lives." In its inaugural campaign, the Vancouver Bandits School Tour visited 68 high school teams across British Columbia from November 2023 to February 2024.

"With a reach that spans to numerous BC communities, the Vancouver Bandits School Tour program is an unparalleled opportunity to bring professional basketball to the heart of high schools, inspiring thousands of young athletes, volunteer coaches and strengthening community ties across the province," said Dylan Kular, team president of Vancouver Bandits. "As the Bandits continue to build momentum for the upcoming season, Coach Julius and the entire organization are eager to connect with fans, students, volunteer coaches and educators alike through this impactful initiative."

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

