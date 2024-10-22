Vancouver Bandits Honoured for Digital Excellence

October 22, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the Vancouver Bandits are the recipients of the 2024 CEBL Digital Excellence Award - the first of the league's four annual Business Awards that will be revealed from October 22-30.

DIGITAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Awarded to the franchise that best delivers graphic and video content that demonstrates excellence in quality of presentation and appeal, creativity and innovation, and overall consistency, while driving interactive engagement with designated targeted audiences that show a measurable impact for followers, partners, and for the franchise's business and brand awareness. Voted 40% by quantifiable measures in-season from May 1 to August 31 and 60% by vote.

2024 Winner: Vancouver Bandits

Delivering a consistent and engaging campaign throughout the 2024 CEBL season, the Vancouver Bandits finished third overall in quantifiable digital metrics considered for the award and sustained substantial growth across their digital platforms this summer. The Bandits amassed a league-best 8.5+ million social media impressions, finished second among CEBL clubs in newsletter subscription growth (36.07%), third in social media follower growth (14.38%), and had the third-most new CEBL+ subscriptions (preferred team upon registration). In addition, the Bandits continue to lead the way on TikTok with the highest followership, reach, engagement and overall growth of all CEBL teams.

The 2024 CEBL Business Awards consist of four awards given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive level (Award - Announcement Date - Winner):

Digital Excellence Award - Tuesday, October 22 - Vancouver Bandits

Community Champion - Thursday, October 24 - TBA

Executive of the Year - Tuesday, October 29 - TBA

Franchise of the Year - Wednesday, October 30 - TBA

Award winners were voted on by different variations of groups comprised of league and team executives, including but not limited to the CEBL's Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, and all 10 team presidents.

