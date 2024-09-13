Vancouver Bandits Guard Taze Moore Signs NBA Contract with Portland Trail Blazers

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that guard and reigning Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) most valuable player Tazé Moore has signed a two-way contract to join the Portland Trail Blazers for the upcoming NBA season.

The news was announced by the Trail Blazers on social media and the club's website in a release.

Moore appeared in four games for the Trail Blazers in the latter half of the 2023-24 season and split time with Portland's NBA G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, dressing in 22 games.

Moore was an integral member of the Bandits' best season in franchise history as the club amassed a 14-6 record and advanced to the CEBL Championship. During the 2024 summer campaign, he led the Bandits in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.3) and ranked second in points (17.6) per game. Moore's all-around performance helped him ascend the CEBL's leaderboard, finishing first in assists and third in rebounds per game.

"The plan when we met Tazé was to help him advance his opportunities in the NBA. He worked extremely hard before and after every practice, never complained once all summer and led our team with maturity and poise. The sky truly is the limit for Tazé," said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

