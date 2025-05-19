Valour Pick up First Win, Forge Break Attendance Record: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen
May 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC YouTube Video
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down all the action from week seven of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season! -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Valour FC Statistics
