Valour FC Announce Return of Head Coach and General Manager Phillip Dos Santos

January 9, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC on Thursday announced Philip Dos Santos will once again lead the club as Head Coach and General Manager for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, after signing a new one-year contract.

Dos Santos has served in his current role since September 2021 and returns to the helm after the second half of the 2024 CPL campaign saw his Valour pick up more points than five of its seven league counterparts. The club was in contention to clinch its first playoff spot until the final day of last year's regular season.

"We're pleased with the progress we've seen the squad make under Phil's management, particularly in the second half of last season," said President & CEO Wade Miller "Phil has been a consistent presence in our organization since 2021 and is skilled at getting the best out of his players. We look forward to seeing where he can take our squad in 2025."

Prior to his time in Winnipeg, Dos Santos served as an assistant coach in various leagues across North America, including in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Vancouver Whitecaps., in the United Soccer League (USL), and in the North American Soccer League (NASL). He has also previously spent time coaching within Canada Soccer's youth national team programming.

Dos Santos earned his UEFA Pro License, the highest level of coaching certificate in global football, in 2024.

Daryl Fordyce, the club's Assistant Coach and Coordinator of Youth Development, and Goalkeeper Coach Patrick Di Stefani will return as part of Dos Santos' staff in 2025. Valour also announced on Thursday the departure of Assistant Coach Jay Bhindi and Strength and Conditioning Coach Daniel Guerreiro.

"I would like to thank Jay and Danny for their contribution to the club," said Dos Santos. "Jay gave a lot to this club. He's a passionate, committed young coach and I know he will be successful in what the future holds for him. Danny was pivotal in helping keep players' healthy, fit, and strong over the last season. Both were an important part of our staff and above all extraordinary human beings. I wish them success with their next adventures."

