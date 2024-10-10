Uzi Joins Brother in St. Louis

October 10, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush continue to bolster their roster ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. The team announced the signing of veteran defender Uzi Tayou to a one-year deal with an option year, the team announced today.

Tayou is a veteran of 11 professional indoor soccer seasons. In 191 career games played, he has tallied 34 goals, 48 assists, and blocked 308 opposing shots. Uzi also has postseason experience, having appeared in 26 playoff games where he scored five goals, added five assists and blocked 26 shots.

He has reached the MASL Ron Newman Cup Finals with three different teams and earned accolades including being named to the All-Star Game, Defensive Player of the Year, and a league leader in blocked shots.

Tayou has played with the Las Vegas Legends (PASL and MASL), Baltimore Blast (MASL), Soles de Sonora (MASL), Monterrey Flash (MASL), Ontario Fury (MASL), Empire Strykers (MASL) and Texas Outlaws (MASL). He has also played for the Wichita Wings in MASL2 and outdoor soccer for the Tulsa Roughnecks (USL). Prior to turning pro, Uzi spent his collegiate career at West Virginia University, which included two NCAA Tournaments.

Uzi Tayou, a native of Bandjoun, Cameroon, joins his younger brother Franck Tayou, who the Ambush signed on October 1. Uzi looks forward to the upcoming season with his new team saying, "I am really excited to join the Ambush, and being part of this project. Ambush it's a franchise with lots of history and it's a privilege to represent this organization. Can't wait to get to work, take it one practice and game at the time, and hopefully, together as a whole, we can deliver a season that Ambush organization and fans will be forever proud of."

Ambush co-owner, General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Locker said, "We are fortunate to be able to add an experienced and accomplished defender like Uzi Tayou to our roster. We believe he will be an important part of our success in the upcoming season."

The Ambush will kick off their twelfth season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 29. Season tickets are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2024

Uzi Joins Brother in St. Louis - St. Louis Ambush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.