UVA and Maryland Baseball to Clash in FXBG

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Former ACC rivals Virginia and Maryland have scheduled a non-conference matchup at Fredericksburg's Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday, March 11th at 5:35 p.m. This marks the first time VACU Stadium will host a collegiate baseball game.

The Cavaliers are coming off their third trip in the last four seasons to the College World Series in Omaha, and the Terrapins won 34 games last year, tied for the sixth-most in program history.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch on March 11.

Tickets are available now.

