Utica City FC vs. St. Louis Ambush - 3.27.26
Published on March 27, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Utica City FC take on St. Louis Ambush LIVE from Family Arena.
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
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