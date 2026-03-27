MASL Utica City FC

Utica City FC vs. St. Louis Ambush - 3.27.26

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video


Utica City FC take on St. Louis Ambush LIVE from Family Arena.

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