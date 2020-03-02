University of Tennessee vs University of Tennessee - Martin Game Will be Held Inside Smokies Stadium
March 2, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies open up Smokies Stadium for a much anticipated University of Tennessee game held on March 24, 2020. The Vols will be taking on the Skyhawks of UT - Martin in a 6:00 pm start time. Both teams are coming off of a record year for their respected programs.
After a historical 2019 season for the UT baseball team, the 2020 season has high hopes. The Vols finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 40-21. After the season ended, six 2019 Vols were selected during the 2019 MLB draft. The UT Baseball Team is currently undefeated in the 2020 season with a record of 12-0. When the Vols visit Smokies Stadium they hope to be continuing their winning streak.
University of Tennessee - Martin finished last season with a 25-31 overall record. During the 2019 season the Skyhawks made it to the Ohio Valley Conference Championship but were eliminated during the fifth game. This season UT - Martin is currently 4-7.
Tickets are now available for purchase by going online or by calling the Smokies Ticket office at 865-286-2300. Prices are currently $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for children, and All-You-Can-Eat tickets are $19.99. Day-of prices increase to $10 for adults, $8 for children, but All-You-Can-Eat tickets remain $19.99.
On gameday, University of Tennessee and University of Tennessee - Martin students can receive discounted ticket prices of $5, or $15 for All-You-Can-Eat tickets.
The full schedule for the Smokies season and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.
