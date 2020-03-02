Single-Game, All-Star and Home-Run Derby Tickets Now On-Sale

JACKSON, TN - Single-game, All-Star, and Home-Run Derby tickets are now available for purchase online ahead of the Generals 2020 season. The Generals schedule features 12 fun-filled Saturday nights, the return of the ever-affordable Leaders Credit Union Dollar Thursdays, plus can't-miss All-Star events June 22-23.

Tickets start as low as six dollars for advanced purchase general admission and ten dollars for advance reserved seats for each of the Generals home games, excluding Dollar Thursdays. All-Star and Home Run Derby tickets start at $8 for general admission and $12 for reserved seating to each event. $20 All-Star MVP Packages, which include reserved seating to the HR Derby, All-Star Game, and Opening Night Gala, are available by calling the Generals front office at 731-988-5299 or online.

The Generals are also pleased to welcome Budweiser, the new presenting sponsor of the Southern League Home-Run Derby, and Lowe's Home Improvement, the title sponsor of the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game.

"Successful events are made possible through the support of great partners," said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. "We are thrilled to be working with Budweiser and Lowe's to put on these marque All-Star events, and incredibly thankful for their support of professional baseball in the Jackson community."

Baseball returns to Jackson on Wednesday, April 15th as the Generals host the Birmingham Barons for a five-game series.

