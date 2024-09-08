UFL Issues Statement on Passing of Showboats' Diondre Overton

September 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







"The United Football League and the Memphis Showboats are heartbroken and mourn the tragic loss of Diondre Overton. Our hearts and prayers go out to Diondre's family, friends and teammates. We send our sincere condolences during this difficult time."

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from September 8, 2024

UFL Issues Statement on Passing of Showboats' Diondre Overton - Memphis Showboats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.