UFL Issues Statement on Passing of Showboats' Diondre Overton
September 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
"The United Football League and the Memphis Showboats are heartbroken and mourn the tragic loss of Diondre Overton. Our hearts and prayers go out to Diondre's family, friends and teammates. We send our sincere condolences during this difficult time."
