U.S.A. Softball to Postpone Appearance at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas). - U.S.A. Softball today released the following statement regarding its "Stand Beside Her Tour" games that were set to be played on April 18th and 19th at Constellation Field:

"USA Softball has announced that the "Stand Beside Her" tour, presented by Major League Baseball (MLB), has been postponed until May 11 due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. We are working with USA Softball to potentially reschedule our Houston tour stop at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. By April 13, USA Softball will make an announcement for the status of the tour and rescheduled tour stops, which may include the Houston tour stop originally scheduled for April 18th and April 19th.

This rapidly developing situation has warranted consideration of many factors, and the health, safety and wellness of all those involved continue to be our top priority.

Our hearts go out to those impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and we understand the critical importance of protecting those most susceptible to the virus. USA Softball and USA Softball of Houston continues to monitor this the fluid situation closely and is advising everyone to follow the guidelines set by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), your state's public health department and other county and/or local authorities, including area school districts and government agencies.

While we understand the disappointment that may come with this decision, this decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of our athletes, staff, fans and the softball community. We understand there will be a variety of questions regarding the rescheduling of the tour stop, ticket sales and the details of what is to come with our tour stop in Houston.

However, at this time the information above is what is currently available. As soon as we have information available regarding the rescheduling of our tour stop, which we anticipate to have by April 13, we will be sure to share it."

