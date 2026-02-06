Two Handballs & a Controversial Goal?! Empire vs KC: MASL Under Review

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







In this week's episode of Under Review, Ryan and Phil spend most of the time breaking down the controversial moments from last Friday's Empire Strykers vs Kansas City Comets match. There were multiple incidents in the game, including two handball controversies, one of which directly led to a goal. One of the more contentious moments was Rian Marques' contact with Empire goalkeeper Brian Orozco. Was the contact worthy of a foul? These plays and more on the latest episode of Under Review!ÃÂ







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.