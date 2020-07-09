Twins start hot in game two

July 9, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Texarkana Twins News Release





Texarkana, TX - The Twins played game two of the Hodgetown Showdown last night against the Sod Dogs. The Twins had great game defensively , and the bats were definitely turned on, but the Sod Dogs took game two by a final score of 7-3.

The Twins started hot, scoring the first run of the game behind a good pitching performance from Triston Dixon. Dixon put the first three batters he faced away in defensive fashion in the first, which was a huge difference from Tuesday's game, where the Sod Dogs scored 4 runs in the first. However, the Sod Dogs quickly got back on track, scoring two runs in the 3rd inning, taking a 2-1 lead. The Sod Dogs would then score four more runs in the 4th inning, taking a 6-1 lead. The Twins didn't like that , and Charlie Welch got some spirit into the team with a 2-run home run of the left field foul pole to cut the 6 run lead in half at 6-3. That would be the last run of the game for the Twins, as the Sod Dogs added one more to their score in the 7th, taking the game to 7-3. This is the lowest score that the Twins have held the Sod Dogs to all season, so there was even more improvement last night, as there has been in each game this season.

Triston Dixon started the game last night for the Twins. Dixon lasted 4.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, and he also ended with 6 strikeouts. Jackson Sioson followed in the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits, and finishing with 2 strikeouts. Josh Salinas ended tonight's game, going 2 innings, allowing only 1 hit, and adding 5 strikeouts to the list tonight. Ricardo Leonett ended his night 3-4, with three singles and a walk. Reed Spenrath also ended 3-4, with a RBI double and two singles. Jay French went 2-3 with a pair of singles in the 6th and 7th inning. Charlie Welch went 2-5 with a single and a home run back in the 7th inning. His home run was the last time the Twins touched home plate tonight. Casey Rother and Seth Hopkins both ended 1-4 with singles, and Austin Colon finished 1-4 with a double.

The Twins will finish the Hodgetown Showdown tonight at 7:05pm against the Sod Dogs. The game will be broadcasted on 94.1 ESPN Texarkana.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home on June 30 at 7:05 PM against the Amarillo Sod Dogs. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana - for tickets and information on Texarkana's very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.