Cane Cutters No-Hit Flying Chanclas

Lafayette, La. - After suffering a sweep last weekend in San Antonio, the Acadiana Cane Cutters grabbed the 5-0 victory over the Flying Chanclas Wednesday night at Fabacher Field. Brandon Mitchell (Univ. of New Orleans), Nik Millsap (Northwestern State) and Hunter Meche (LSU - Alexandria) put on a stellar performance on the mound, combining to no-hit San Antonio.

Mitchell made his first start of the summer, sandwiching a 4-3 groundout with two strikeouts in the top of the first and wrapping his outing with another swinging K in the second. The Houston native finished the night allowing only two walks.

Powerade Player of the Game Millsap took over in the third and earned the win after 4.2 innings, facing 16 batters, allowing only two walks and fanning three. Meche closed out the night, fanning two and allowing only two walks.

The Cane Cutters hitters chased Flying Chanclas starter Austin Krob (TCU) off the mound after breaking through with a run in the bottom of the second and then adding a four spot in the third. Krob got the loss after allowing five earned runs on six walks and a hit.

Acadiana first baseman Jacob Burke (Southeastern) went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks. The Cutters got on the board when Burke scored on a throwing error by San Antonio second baseman Johnny Hernandez (St. Mary's Univ.) in the second after Krob had issued back-to-back walks to begin the inning.

The third inning saw every man in the Acadiana lineup make a plate appearance. Center fielder Trace Henry (UL-Monroe) kicked things off with a walk and advanced to second base on a single by Champ Artigues (Southeastern). Designated hitter Zavier Moore (Southern) was then walked to load the bases and Krob walked Burke to score Henry. Third baseman Ethan Lege (Delgado Community College) grounded out to short on a sacrifice 6-3 putout to bring in Artigues. Catcher Marshall Skinner (Northwestern State) reached first and advanced to second on an error by the Chanclas third baseman Tyler LaRue (Grayson College), scoring Moore.

McLennan Community College righty Riggs Threadgill took over for Krob on the mound. Cutters right fielder Will Veillon (BRCC) then reached on a fielder's choice hit that took Skinner out of play but allowed Burke to score. Left fielder Mitchell Sandford (LSU) singled to advance Veillon to second but Logan McLeod (LA Tech) struck out to close out the inning and the scoring on the night.

The Cane Cutters will be back at Fabacher Thursday night at 7pm to close out the series against the Chanclas. All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All TCL games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at h https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/.

