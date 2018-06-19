Twins Split Series against Victoria

Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins jumped out on the Generals early and held the lead for the majority of the game, but in the 7th inning the Generals took the lead. The Twins responded quickly in the 8th inning and held the lead to end the game at 8-6.

The Twins put two runs on the board in the 2nd inning from Gunner Halter's double up the middle. The offense was silent until the 4th inning when the Twins pushed their lead further making the score 3-0. In the 5th the Generals put one run on the board from a sacrifice fly bringing the score to 3-1. In the bottom of the 5th the Twins added one run from Colton Kessler's sacrifice fly that brought Cam Hill home. The Twins ran into trouble in the 7th when the Generals hit back to back singles and then loaded the bases with a walk. The Generals scored 4 runs this inning giving them a 5-4 lead. The Generals then pushed their lead further in the top of the 8th from a sacrifice fly bringing the score to 6-4.

With little time left the Twins went to work at the plate. To start the inning Garrett Hastings got on by a walk and was brought around by Peyton Faulkner's sacrifice bunt. Cam Hill hit a single up the middle with an RBI. Later, Colton Kessler hit a two run home run that brought the score to 8-6 which was the final score for the Twins.

Crosby Bringhurst pitched the first four innings of the game for the Twins giving up zero runs and striking out four batters. Gage Wall took the mound for three innings where the Generals scored most of their runs. Logan Ammons took over the mound in the middle of the 7th. Closing for the Twins was Gage Burns who held the Generals in the 9th.

The Twins will host the Acadiana Cane Cutters at George Dobson Field starting tomorrow for a two-game series. The ball club will then take a short road trip to Dallas, Texas to face the Texas Marshals.

