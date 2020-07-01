Twins Play Home Opener in Front of Sold out Crowd

Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins had their home opener tonight against the Amarillo Sod Dogs, and baseball was welcomed back by the players, coaches, and an almost sold out crowd at George Dobson Field. However, tonight's game was a tough one as the Twins dropped their 2020 debut by 10 runs.

The Twins got off to a hot start when Jay French started off the first inning with a single into left field. Not long after, French kept the inning interesting when he stole second, and got home when he stole third and scored on a bad throw from Sod Dogs catcher, Jason Hare. The Sod Dogs later answered that run with 5 of their own in the 4th inning, taking an effective 5-1 lead. The Twins were able to add one more run to their score in the 6th inning after Cameron Dollar singled and later found his way home. The Sod Dogs quickly ran away with the game from the 7th inning on, and took the series opener by a score of 12-2.

River Hunt started off pitching for the Twins tonight. Hunt's night ended fairly early into the game, posting three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Hunt was followed by Andrew Hernandez, and then Kevin Fokkema, who finished his outing with two strikeouts. The game was ended by Jacob Bowman, who entered the game in the 8th inning. Jay French went 1-3 with a base hit and a walk, and Cameron Dollar went 2-4 with a pair of singles to start his season.

The Twins continue their six game homestand tomorrow night at 7:05, where they will play game two of this three game series with the Sod Dogs.

