Cane Cutters Drop Season Opener to Victoria

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters fell 2-1 to the Victoria Generals in the season opener of the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

Cane Cutters second baseman Zavier Moore (Southern) went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Shortstop Peyton Lejuene (LSUE), first baseman Jacob Burke (Southeastern), third baseman Ethan Lege (Nicholls State) and left fielder Cole McConnell (LA Tech) each had hits on the night. In total, Acadiana finished the night with six hits to Victoria's eight.

Acadiana's pitching staff held the Generals scoreless through five innings. Starting pitcher Cameron Barlow (UL - Monroe) went 2.2 innings with two walks, three hits and no runs. Hayden Johns took over to close out the second and put two away in the third allowing one hit with no runs or walks. Hunter Meche was called out of the bullpen in the fifth and pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits, one run and walk but also striking out two. Matt Adams (Southern Mississippi) took the mound in the top of the seventh, striking four Victoria batters with no runs, no hits and one walk over two frames. Josh Mancuso closed it out for the Cutters in the ninth, allowing a run and two walks but striking out one.

The Cutters put together a stellar defensive front with a run down play at third in the fifth. Catcher Tyler Thibodeaux then threw out a would be base stealer at third in the top of the eighth.

McConnell drove in Acadiana's only run of the night after singles by Burke and Moore in the bottom of the fourth. The Cane Cutters almost took the win in the eighth when pinch hitter Will Veillon (BRCC) blasted an inside fastball over left field with runners on first and second base but it was ruled a foul ball.

