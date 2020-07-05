Twins Complete Six Game Homestand Tonight against Tulsa

Texarkana, TX - The Twins played the sixth game of a six game homestand tonight against the Tulsa Drillers. Luck was not on the Twins' side tonight, as they dropped the final game of this series 9-2

Tulsa was strong right out of the gates tonight, quickly firing into a 6-0 lead after only the 2nd inning. The Twins started out against John Beller, who quickly went through the Twins lineup in 3 innings. Beller would end his outing after 3 innings with 6 strikeouts. The Twins then chipped away at the Drillers lead, scoring two runs of their own in the 4th. However, that would be the last time the Twins touched the plate tonight, while the Drillers added 3 more runs to their score, taking game three by a final score of 9-2. Isaac Vanderhart started the game tonight for the Twins, going 1 Ã¢..." innings, and Andrew Hernandez followed him, going for 3 Ã¢..." innings with 5 strikeouts. Jacob Bowman followed Hernandez, throwing two innings, and striking out 3. Colby Adkins finished the game, going for two innings, with 4 strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Zach Slunder ended the night 1-4 with a double in the 5th inning, Seth Hopkins went 0-3 on the night, but scored a run when he got around the bases after an error, and Charlie Welch went 1-2 and also scored a run in the 4th.

The Twins next home game is Friday, July 10th, where they will play the Amarillo Sod Squad after a series against the Sod Dogs at Hodgetown. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

