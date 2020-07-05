Twins Capture First Win of 2020 Season in Come-From-Behind Thriller

Texarkana, TX - The Twins stepped up to the plate and hit one out of the park tonight, as they captured their first win of the 2020 season against the Tulsa Drillers. The Twins battled back from a 7 run deficit and took game two of this series 15-12.

Tulsa started off very strong, once again, as they scored four runs in the top of the 1st inning, quickly creating a strong obstacle for the Twins to climb through. The Twins stepped up their game, scoring four runs of their own over the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings, tying the game behind some very good pitching from Jackson Sioson. The Drillers then lurched ahead in the game, scoring 7 runs in the 5th and 6th innings, whereas the Twins only put up one. It seemed as though the Drillers were going to win this game as well, but the Twins thought otherwise. The Twins scored ten runs in the 7th and 8th inning, topped off by a bases-loaded double by Charlie Welch, which cleared the bases, giving the Twins a 15-12 lead. Flavio Tirado came in to pitch in the top of the 9th inning, and took the Drillers down without giving up a run, completing the save and the 7-run comeback win.

Tyler Trovinger finished the night 3-4, with three singles, two walks, and 4 runs. Charlie Welch went 2-5 with a pair of doubles and a walk, Ricardo Leonett went 2-3 with a single, double, and three walks, and Seth Hopkins ended the night 2-3, with two singles and two walks, along with two runs.

The Twins next home game is Sunday, July 5th, where they will wrap up the series against the Tulsa Drillers. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

