Twins Bring JUCO Talent to Texarkana

June 23, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Texarkana Twins News Release





Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins announced the addition of six more players today, all of which are from NJCAA colleges in Texas. Andrew Hernandez, Josh Salinas, Camron Dollar, Reed Spenrath, Charlie Welch, and Sam Creed are all players that are bringing their talent to Texarkana for the 2020 season.

Andrew Hernandez is a sophomore, Right-handed pitcher coming to us from Wharton County Junior College. Hernandez graduated from Moody High School in Corpus Christi. With the 2020 baseball season being cut short, we are looking forward to having Hernandez on the team and we know he will be a great addition to the Twins organization.

Josh Salinas, a freshman Southpaw and outfielder from Wharton County Junior College, and a teammate of fellow Twin Andrew Hernandez, will also be joining us this season. Also a graduate of Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Salinas is bringing another strong arm from deep south Texas to the Twins pitching rotation for the 2020 season.

Centerfielder, Camron Dollar, is a freshman at Paris Junior College. Dollar played in 5 games for the Paris JC Dragons in the 2020 season and even has some experience playing on George Dobson Field, where he participated in the 2018 Under Armour National Tryout.

Sam Creed, a sophomore second baseman from Paris Junior College, is bringing a big bat to the Twins lineup in 2020. In only 12 games, Creed put up a .421 batting average, along with 12 RBIs. This season will be Creed's first season in the TCL, but he has some experience in the Sunflower Collegiate League, where he played with the Salina Shock out of Salina, Kansas.

Cisco College is being represented by Reed Spenrath for the 2020 season. Spenrath, a freshman infielder for the Wranglers, comes to Texarkana after posting a .479 batting average, with 38 RBIs and 7 home runs in 23 games. Spenrath also posted a .977 fielding percentage, which will be a great addition to the infield wall of the Twins.

South Texas is going to be represented by another JUCO player named Charlie Welch. Welch is a transfer from Pepperdine University and will be going to San Jacinto College in the fall. Welch finished his freshman season in 2020 with a .211 batting average, with 20 hits and 10 RBIs.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home on June 30 at 7:05 PM against the Amarillo Sod Dogs. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana - for tickets and information on Texarkana's very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.