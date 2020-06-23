Chanclas Reel in More Local Stars, Full Roster to be Announced Later Today

San Antonio, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio announced Tuesday morning four more signings, all with deep local ties, for the upcoming 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

There will be a brotherly reunion on the San Antonio roster as former Madison High School stars, Garrett and Brandon Gonzales, will both take part in TCL play. Garrett played in 12 games this year for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Belton, TX), where he hit .267 (8-for-30). The infielder had a storied career at Madison and was selected by Washington in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. He played his first collegiate season at the University of the Incarnate Word. Brandon, also an infielder, played in six games during the 2020 season for Grayson College. Like his brother, Brandon was drafted by Washington, going in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Tyler Flores, a Clark High School alum, joins the Chanclas roster from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. In six appearances (four starts) during the 2020 season for the Javelinas, Flores went 0-1 with a 4.03 ERA and fanned 18 batters over 22.1 IP. A First-Team All-District selection at Clark, Flores was also 2018 Freshman of the Year for the Lone Star Conference.

Zach DeLeon, who starred for Hondo High School, becomes another member of the Chanclas pitching staff. DeLeon made three appearances in 2020 for UTSA and will continue his collegiate career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The Flying Chanclas full roster will be announced Tuesday afternoon.

San Antonio will open the 2020 TCL season in Amarillo with a three-game set from June 30-July 2. The club's home opener is slated for Friday, July 3 vs. Acadiana.

