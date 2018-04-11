Twins Add University of Kentucky Trio to 2018 Roster

Texarkana, USA - The Texarkana Twins are excited to announce the addition of three University of Kentucky players to their 2018 roster. Brett Marshall, Crosby Bringhurst, and Coltyn Kessler all agreed to join the Twins in their quest to bring the 2018 TCL Championship to Texarkana.

Brett Marshall is a Kentucky freshman pitcher from Louisville, Kentucky, who has appeared in two games this season for the Wildcats. Redshirted in 2017, he has returned to the mound this season and has worked to regain his pre-injury form where he was thought to be a midweek starter as a true freshman before having elbow surgery last spring. Crosby Bringhurst is another Kentucky freshman pitcher who brings strong pedigree with him to Texarkana. As a high school pitcher, Bringhurst was ranked as the number 2 overall prospect from the state of Utah in 2017, and has transitioned into three appearances for Kentucky this season as a true freshman.

Coltyn Kessler is a high potential power hitter who has played both catcher and third base at Kentucky during his freshman season. Originally from High Ridge, Missouri, Kessler was a top 20 recruit from the state of Missouri following a strong high school career that ended with him being named a 2017 Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American.

