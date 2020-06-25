Twins Add Five Arms from the South

Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins just signed five more pitchers to their already strong lineup for the 2020 season. Triston Dixon, Jackson Sioson, Colby Adkins, Davis Rogers, and Brett Russell are all going to be suiting up and toeing the rubber for the team this summer.

Triston Dixon, a right-handed pitcher from Corrigan, Texas, is coming to Texarkana after a good 2020 season with the Angelina College Roadrunners. Dixon finished the short season with a 2-2 record, with 30 strikeouts in 28 innings, along with a 2.25 ERA. Dixon will be transferring to Texas State University in the fall.

Jackson Sioson is coming to Texarkana after playing his freshman season at Temple College. Sioson ended the season with a 3-1 record in seven appearances, while recording 16 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.20. Along with pitching, Sioson also plays 3rd base, which could come in handy during the upcoming season.

Texarkana native, Colby Adkins, is currently an accounting major at Abilene Christian University. Standing at 6'1", 180 lbs, Adkins will be a strong kid bringing a good arm to the Twins. Adkins graduated from Texas High School, also located in Texarkana.

Junior, Davis Rogers, is coming to Texarkana from Bokchito, Oklahoma. Rogers played the 2020 season with Carl Albert State College, where he had 17 game appearances and struck out 16 batters in 27.2 innings. Rogers will be transferring to East Central University for the upcoming academic year.

Brett Russell will be joining the Twins this summer after finishing his freshman season at Seminole State College. During the season, Russell recorded 46 strikeouts in 29 innings, and he posted a 3.41 ERA. Russell will be a good addition to the Twins and we are excited to have him play for us this summer.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home on June 30 at 7:05 PM against the Amarillo Sod Dogs, where it is also $2 drink Tuesday! This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

