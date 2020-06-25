Rosters Unveiled for Amarillo's Texas League Collegiate Teams

AMARILLO, Texas - The initial player rosters for Amarillo's Texas League Collegiate teams, the Sod Dogs and Sod Squad, have been released. The teams combined are represented by players from 32 different schools, including 31 Division I, 22 Division II, and six Division III and junior college athletes. Full rosters for each team can be found below and here: Sod Dogs Roster, Sod Squad Roster.

The Sod Dogs will be led by long-time MLB hitting instructor Jimmy Jones. On staff alongside Jones will be current Clarendon College coach Ken Jarrett and former professional pitcher Jose Flores.

The Sod Squad will be led by former professional catcher and son of Phillip Wellman, Brett Wellman. On staff alongside Wellman will be former professional infielder Tyler Coolbaugh and 2019 Sod Poodles reliever, Blake Rogers.

The Sod Squad will open the 2020 season with a three-game series at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday, June 30. The Sod Dogs make their home debut on Friday, July 3 when they take on the Round Rock Hairy Men for three games.

Fans can purchase ticket plans now, starting at $150, for the 30-game season at HODGETOWN by calling 806-803-9547.

Single-game tickets are now available online at www.SodPoodles.com or in-person at the box office. Single-game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 depending on ticket type and seating location. For more ticket information, call 806-803-9547 or email [email protected] The HODGETOWN box office will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 18.

Promotions for the Texas Collegiate League Season at HODGETOWN are highlighted by seven fireworks nights, seven giveaway nights, daily promotions, and more. A full game promotional schedule can be found at www.SodPoodles.com under the "2020 Texas Collegiate League" tab.

Daily promotions that will be included throughout the 30-game season are Weiner Wednesdays, featuring $1 hot dogs, Thirsty Thursdays, featuring $2 domestic beers and sodas, and Friday Night Fireworks.

Every Sunday game will also feature "Kids Run the Bases" for kids 12 and under to run the bases following the conclusion of the games.

Group and hospitality options are now available for booking at HODGETOWN. For inquiries or questions about groups of 20 or more, reach out to [email protected]

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at HODGETOWN.

The Texas Collegiate League is Texas' first major collegiate summer wooden bat league and have played 17 seasons.

AMARILLO SOD DOGS

POSITION PLAYERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL

ACOSTA, EDUARDO San German, P.R. LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN

ANDERSON, JAKE Monument, CO UC COLORADO SPRINGS

BYRNE, KURTIS Chesterfield, MO TCU

CHAMBERS, MACK Shawnee, OK U. NEW MEXICO

CLAYBORNE, TYRESE Houston, TX TEXAS SOUTHERN

FITZGERALD, JOSH Mason City, IA KIRKWOOD

GARCIA, MATTHEW St. Cloud, FL BETHUNE COOKMAN

HARE, JASON Danville, CA SF STATE

MAYNARD, RHETT Amarillo, TX TCU

MULLINS-OHM, TAYLAN Amarillo, TX SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA

NERVIS, GERALD Oakland, CA GRAMBLING STATE

PAPPAS, JOHN Chino, CA CAL POLY POMONA

PORCHAS, ENRIQUE Yuma, AZ BETHUNE COOKMAN

WOOD, GENE Flowood, MS TCU

PITCHERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL

BERDON, BRENNAN Plano, TX CONNORS STATE

COWLES, JONATHAN Greeley, CO UC COLORADO SPRINGS

EGLITE, JORDAN Martinez, CA SF STATE

GEOFFRION, MATT Northborough, MA UC COLORADO SPRINGS

HERRERA, SHANDON Odessa, TX LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN

HUDI, NOLAN Safety Harbor, FL TCU

HUDSON, TERRELL Phoenix, AZ U. NEW MEXICO

HUTSON, PEYTON Odessa, TX LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN

JEFFERS, CREEDE Ramona, CA UC COLORADO SPRINGS

JENKINS, NATHAN Concord, CA SF STATE

MANLEY, MICHAEL Tracy, CA SF STATE

MYER, JACOB Milwaukee, WI PURDUE FORT WAYNE

OROZCO, MATHEW Hacienda Heights, CA CAL POLY POMONA

TACHE, ANDREW Shrewsbury, MA SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE

VALERIO, ANTOINE San Leandro, CA GRAMBLING STATE

STAFF

JOHNSON, JIMMY HEAD COACH

JARRETT, KEN DEFENSIVE COACH

FLORES, JOSE PITCHING COACH

AMARILLO SOD SQUAD

POSITION PLAYERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL

BOUDREAUX, KYLE Houston, TX NICHOLLS ST

CEBALLOS, CHRIS Chino Hills, CA KANSAS STATE

CREWS, MASON Manteno, IL KANSAS STATE

HOGWOOD, KYLE Forney, TX PARIS

LEE, RYAN Cleveland, TN UNION

MARCANO, DAVID Katy, TX NJIT

MARCANO, JULIO Katy, TX NJIT

MARUSAK, MAX Amarillo, TX TEXAS TECH

MILLER-GREEN, LYLE Burke, VA GEORGE MASON

ROSARIO, MICHAEL Gainesville, FL U MIAMI

ROZENBLUM, BEN Coral Springs, FL FIU

SPURLIN, TERRENCE Houston, TX KANSAS STATE

TORRES, JOSE Baltimore, MD NC STATE

WILLMAN, KAMRON Bakersfield, CA KANSAS STATE

PITCHERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL

BADMAEV, ZANE Boerne, TX TARLETON STATE

BOYKINS, KERRY Rosenberg, TX GRAMBLING STATE

DANIELS, NIC Trinity, FL ST JOHNS RIVER

HARRIS, COOPER Canyon, TX WTAMU

HURST, EVERETT Sebring, FL FIU

JONES, TROY Powder Springs, GA AUBURN AT MONTGOMERY

LYONS, JARED Springfield, VA GEORGE MASON

MILLER, MITCHELL Weatherford, TX WTAMU

MYRICK, TYLER Lake City, FL FIU

SMITH, ZACH Abilene, TX ABILENE CHRISTIAN

STROUD, JACK Amarillo, TX FAU

SUDDRETH, JAKE Mesa, AZ WTAMU

THOMPSON, TYLER Arlington, TX TARLETON STATE

TOMS, TURNER Bossier City, LA CHIPOLA

VIETS, HUNTER Pensacola, FL AUBURN AT MONTGOMERY

VISAEZ, JOSE Jacksonville, FL NORTH FLORIDA

STAFF

WELLMAN, BRETT HEAD COACH

COOLBAUGH, TYLER HITTING COACH

ROGERS, BLAKE PITCHING COACH

