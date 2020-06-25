Rosters Unveiled for Amarillo's Texas League Collegiate Teams
June 25, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Amarillo Sod Squad News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - The initial player rosters for Amarillo's Texas League Collegiate teams, the Sod Dogs and Sod Squad, have been released. The teams combined are represented by players from 32 different schools, including 31 Division I, 22 Division II, and six Division III and junior college athletes. Full rosters for each team can be found below and here: Sod Dogs Roster, Sod Squad Roster.
The Sod Dogs will be led by long-time MLB hitting instructor Jimmy Jones. On staff alongside Jones will be current Clarendon College coach Ken Jarrett and former professional pitcher Jose Flores.
The Sod Squad will be led by former professional catcher and son of Phillip Wellman, Brett Wellman. On staff alongside Wellman will be former professional infielder Tyler Coolbaugh and 2019 Sod Poodles reliever, Blake Rogers.
The Sod Squad will open the 2020 season with a three-game series at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday, June 30. The Sod Dogs make their home debut on Friday, July 3 when they take on the Round Rock Hairy Men for three games.
Fans can purchase ticket plans now, starting at $150, for the 30-game season at HODGETOWN by calling 806-803-9547.
Single-game tickets are now available online at www.SodPoodles.com or in-person at the box office. Single-game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 depending on ticket type and seating location. For more ticket information, call 806-803-9547 or email [email protected] The HODGETOWN box office will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 18.
Promotions for the Texas Collegiate League Season at HODGETOWN are highlighted by seven fireworks nights, seven giveaway nights, daily promotions, and more. A full game promotional schedule can be found at www.SodPoodles.com under the "2020 Texas Collegiate League" tab.
Daily promotions that will be included throughout the 30-game season are Weiner Wednesdays, featuring $1 hot dogs, Thirsty Thursdays, featuring $2 domestic beers and sodas, and Friday Night Fireworks.
Every Sunday game will also feature "Kids Run the Bases" for kids 12 and under to run the bases following the conclusion of the games.
Group and hospitality options are now available for booking at HODGETOWN. For inquiries or questions about groups of 20 or more, reach out to [email protected]
Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at HODGETOWN.
The Texas Collegiate League is Texas' first major collegiate summer wooden bat league and have played 17 seasons.
AMARILLO SOD DOGS
POSITION PLAYERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL
ACOSTA, EDUARDO San German, P.R. LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN
ANDERSON, JAKE Monument, CO UC COLORADO SPRINGS
BYRNE, KURTIS Chesterfield, MO TCU
CHAMBERS, MACK Shawnee, OK U. NEW MEXICO
CLAYBORNE, TYRESE Houston, TX TEXAS SOUTHERN
FITZGERALD, JOSH Mason City, IA KIRKWOOD
GARCIA, MATTHEW St. Cloud, FL BETHUNE COOKMAN
HARE, JASON Danville, CA SF STATE
MAYNARD, RHETT Amarillo, TX TCU
MULLINS-OHM, TAYLAN Amarillo, TX SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA
NERVIS, GERALD Oakland, CA GRAMBLING STATE
PAPPAS, JOHN Chino, CA CAL POLY POMONA
PORCHAS, ENRIQUE Yuma, AZ BETHUNE COOKMAN
WOOD, GENE Flowood, MS TCU
PITCHERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL
BERDON, BRENNAN Plano, TX CONNORS STATE
COWLES, JONATHAN Greeley, CO UC COLORADO SPRINGS
EGLITE, JORDAN Martinez, CA SF STATE
GEOFFRION, MATT Northborough, MA UC COLORADO SPRINGS
HERRERA, SHANDON Odessa, TX LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN
HUDI, NOLAN Safety Harbor, FL TCU
HUDSON, TERRELL Phoenix, AZ U. NEW MEXICO
HUTSON, PEYTON Odessa, TX LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN
JEFFERS, CREEDE Ramona, CA UC COLORADO SPRINGS
JENKINS, NATHAN Concord, CA SF STATE
MANLEY, MICHAEL Tracy, CA SF STATE
MYER, JACOB Milwaukee, WI PURDUE FORT WAYNE
OROZCO, MATHEW Hacienda Heights, CA CAL POLY POMONA
TACHE, ANDREW Shrewsbury, MA SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE
VALERIO, ANTOINE San Leandro, CA GRAMBLING STATE
STAFF
JOHNSON, JIMMY HEAD COACH
JARRETT, KEN DEFENSIVE COACH
FLORES, JOSE PITCHING COACH
AMARILLO SOD SQUAD
POSITION PLAYERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL
BOUDREAUX, KYLE Houston, TX NICHOLLS ST
CEBALLOS, CHRIS Chino Hills, CA KANSAS STATE
CREWS, MASON Manteno, IL KANSAS STATE
HOGWOOD, KYLE Forney, TX PARIS
LEE, RYAN Cleveland, TN UNION
MARCANO, DAVID Katy, TX NJIT
MARCANO, JULIO Katy, TX NJIT
MARUSAK, MAX Amarillo, TX TEXAS TECH
MILLER-GREEN, LYLE Burke, VA GEORGE MASON
ROSARIO, MICHAEL Gainesville, FL U MIAMI
ROZENBLUM, BEN Coral Springs, FL FIU
SPURLIN, TERRENCE Houston, TX KANSAS STATE
TORRES, JOSE Baltimore, MD NC STATE
WILLMAN, KAMRON Bakersfield, CA KANSAS STATE
PITCHERS HOMETOWN SCHOOL
BADMAEV, ZANE Boerne, TX TARLETON STATE
BOYKINS, KERRY Rosenberg, TX GRAMBLING STATE
DANIELS, NIC Trinity, FL ST JOHNS RIVER
HARRIS, COOPER Canyon, TX WTAMU
HURST, EVERETT Sebring, FL FIU
JONES, TROY Powder Springs, GA AUBURN AT MONTGOMERY
LYONS, JARED Springfield, VA GEORGE MASON
MILLER, MITCHELL Weatherford, TX WTAMU
MYRICK, TYLER Lake City, FL FIU
SMITH, ZACH Abilene, TX ABILENE CHRISTIAN
STROUD, JACK Amarillo, TX FAU
SUDDRETH, JAKE Mesa, AZ WTAMU
THOMPSON, TYLER Arlington, TX TARLETON STATE
TOMS, TURNER Bossier City, LA CHIPOLA
VIETS, HUNTER Pensacola, FL AUBURN AT MONTGOMERY
VISAEZ, JOSE Jacksonville, FL NORTH FLORIDA
STAFF
WELLMAN, BRETT HEAD COACH
COOLBAUGH, TYLER HITTING COACH
ROGERS, BLAKE PITCHING COACH
